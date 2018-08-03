Ghana: Tension Mounting in Sowla-Tuna-Kalba Over Robbery Activities

Tension is mounting in the Sowla-Tuna-Kalba district of the Northern Region, as armed robbery activities resulted in misunderstanding between the residents and the police.

The residents accused district police of condoning with armed robbers to torment businessmen and businesswomen in the area.

A resident of Sowla, Mr. Aliu Inusah, in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times, yesterday, alleged that some police personnel in the district were aiding robbers to rob the residents.

He alleged that a policeman on Monday night shot and killed, Seidu, a resident of the district,

Inusah, who was a member of a group that arrested a driver, suspected of armed robbery, explained that the residents pursued suspected armed robbers, who had stolen unspecified number of cattle in the area.

He stated that the suspected robbers upon seeing the residents abandoned their vehicle fled, but the driver was arrested.

Mr. Inusah said that while the residents were contemplating to transport the driver to the police station, two people emerged on motorcycle and shot at the crowd killing one on spot.

He said residents also returned fire, injuring one of the two, who were later identified as police personnel.

Mr. Inusah said this nearly resulted in a confrontation between the residents and the police, but some elders of the community calmed the youth from attacking the police.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, when contacted on phone.

He said the Regional Police Command received information on the incident, and had dispatched police personnel to the district to investigate the matter.

DSP Tanko said the police would get to the bottom of the case, and asked the team to carry out its duty professionally.

He appealed to the residents to remain calm while the police took steps to unravel the truth, and assured that measures were being put in place to curb armed robbery in the district.