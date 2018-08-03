Ghana: PHARM88 of KNUST Launches Ghȼ88,000 Endowment Fund

The 1988 year group of Pharmacists (PHARM88) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology led by its President, Emmanuel Kwesi Eghan, Principal Technical Advisor, MSH-USA, has launched a fund in Accra with seed money of GH¢Ȼ 88,000, to cater for distressed students.

The initiative is to celebrate their 30th milestone out of school which is aimed at ensuring that all Pharmacy students successfully complete Pharmacy education.

The cheque was presented to the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University at the ceremony held in Accra.

The group also presented a cheque for GH¢2,500.00 and a plaque to Dr. Leslie Atta Akplah, for emerging the best all round student, Pharmacy, KNUST for 2018.

Mr Eghan, speaking at the presentation ceremony in Accra said the gesture was part of the group's 30th anniversary target to set up a fund and foundation to ensure that all Pharmacy students successfully complete their course of study.

"This initiative is to ensure that no Pharmacy student drops out of school for lack of financial resources or due to a change in circumstances such as death of parents among others," he said.

He said the initiative also forms part of the group's corporate social responsibility to cater for needy students in the university and a way to express gratitude to the university for making them who they are today.

He said the group was working out modalities to extend the assistance to other universities with the objective to promote understanding and foster unity among themselves.

Mr Eghan stated that the group would continue to support the needy but brilliant students to unearth their potential for future development.

Professor Mahama Duweijua, former Dean of KNUST Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science thanked the group for the donation, saying that, the presentation would stimulate other old students to emulate their gesture and support their alma mater.

"It is important to remember where you came from and show gratitude to people who have contributed immensely in your career development and this is what the PHARM88 had done," he added.

Prof Alex Dodoo, a member of the PHARM88 said the desire of the group was to sustain the initiative, and that the gesture would help develop the school and the students.

He said it was imperative for the country to mobilise resources to develop the country, and called on old students to put their heads together and support their respective universities to complement the effort of government in the development of the country.

Dr Akplah thanked the group for the honour done him and pledged to use his knowledge to improve service delivery in the society.

The PHARM88 group includes Prof Alex Dodoo, Director-General, Ghana Standards Authority and Past President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana; Mrs Eunice Akosua Ofosua Amoako, the Global President, KNUST Alumni Association and Past National Chair, the Lady Pharmacists Association of Ghana.