Ghana: Sogbla Family Denies Selling GAEC Land to Ayariga

The Nii Armah Sogbla family of Haatso-Osu, in the Greater Accra Region has denied claims by Mr Hassan Ayariga, founder and leader of the All People's Congress Party (ACP), that it sold portions of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission's land to him.

According to the family though portions of GAEC land is their ancestral property, they have not sold any portion to any individual or organisation.

Nii Sogbla IV, chief of Haatso told the Ghanaian Times that the GAEC land since 1973 had been the property of the state via Executive Instruction till date, as such the family cannot sell any portion of it.

He described as unfortunate the incident in which the police would have to disarm Mr Ayariga, after he pulled a gun on officials of the Ga East Assembly, who were doing their lawful duty to stop him from encroaching on state acquired land.

Nii Sogbla alleged that on Saturday July 21, an operation by the police from the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters, resulted in the arrest of some people believed to be landguards who have been terrorising residents in the area.

He said, Mr Ayariga who was present at the scene was asked to write a statement and in process asked to stop developing a portion of the land which had been a source of litigation, but he ignored the advice.

Nii Sogbla said despite proposals and agreements for the release of some portions of the 2002.58 acres of land acquired for GAEC, nothing has been formalised from the side of government, as such the bye-law still remains a government property in the custody of GAEC.

The chief stated that, all those developing GAEC land were all encroachers who had "stolen state land" and had hired landguards to protect stolen property.

Nii Sogbla appealed to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, the Greater Accra Regional Commander, officials of the Ga East Assembly and GAEC to stop the encroachment to avoid future confrontations.

The area being encroached he explained, serves as a water collection point for the whole of Haatso, Kwabenya and Madina, warning that the slightest rain would lead to the flooding of the place.

The Ghanaian Times on Monday July 30 reported that Mr Ayariga pulled a gun on workers of the Ga East Municipal Assembly who were demolishing a fence wall Mr Ayariga was constructing on the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) land.

But the police disarmed him before he could cause any havoc to the workers.

The incident occurred when staff of the Works Department of the assembly together with officials of GAEC and security personnel toured encroached land of GAEC.

The assembly had two weeks ago asked workers engaged by Mr Ayariga to stop work on the GAEC land, but he ignored the warning until the assembly decided to assert its authority to pull down the structure he was putting up.

But, Nii Sogbla not happy with the turn of events urged the assembly to officially lodge a complaint at the Kwabenya Police Station in order to bring him to book.