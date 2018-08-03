Ghana: Don't Politicise SHS Double Track System

Tamale — The Minister of Information, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has called on Ghanaians not to politicise the double track system being introduced under the Free Senior High School programme.

He emphasised that educational issues were important and the foundation of the country's development hence the urgent need to put an end to the politicisation of such issues adding that "rather Ghanaians should join forces with government to successful implement the double track system under the Free SHS policy".

Dr. Abdul-Hamid made the call in Tamale, on Tuesday night, in a meeting with the media practitioners in the Northern Region.

The meeting was meant to brief the media practitioners on the SHS double tracking system that the government was about to roll out this academic year in September.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid argued that all those who were proposing all manner of policies were doing so because of the education they had and wondered how such persons could contribute to national development without education.

He, therefore, urged all to offer genuine contribution to help improve quality education for the youth of the country.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid stated that efforts to fight against ignorance, diseases, hunger and poverty in the country could not succeed without quality education.

The minister said the double track system was a well thought through policy meant to address the inadequacy of infrastructure at the second cycle level.

He reiterated that the free SHS policy had come to stay and that nothing would force the government to abandon it.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid stated that but for the implementation of the government free SHS flagship policy, many Junior High School leavers would have been denied access to progress.

He added that the government would do everything possible to ensure no student was left out, adding, that measures were being instituted to address the challenges facing the implementation of the policy.

The Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of second cycle education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum mentioned that 472,000 students were to be admitted into the SHS this year and that the ministry had together with heads of schools concluded the number each school would enrol.

He indicated that the double track system was the best method to resolve overcrowding in the schools.

Dr. Adutwum explained that the students would benefit a lot from the double track system as contact hours would be increased and more teachers employed to offer quality teaching and learning in the schools.

He said that the government was considering a number of measures such as appealing to development partners to put up more infrastructure, partial securitisation of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and capping 25 per cent of GETFund.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Saeed on his part called for the intensification of public education on the double truck system for people to appreciate its benefits.