Ghana: Tennis - Tema Single's Open to Start Tomorrow

The third edition of the annual Baboo Sports Tema Single's Open tournament kicks off today in Tema.

The event is scheduled for August 4 to September 1 and will feature over 100 tennis players across the country.

Matches would be spread across the GHACEM, TDC, Regional Maritime and TOR tennis clubs.

The tournament will be played in two major folds: Men's 50 years and above and Men's below 50 years.

Expected to dominate the competition are experienced players made up of Napoleon Woeli, Michael Adeda Foli, Fiifi Badu, Peter Asiedu, Alfred Otoo, Patrick Addo, Patrick Asong and Thomas Hene-Effah.

The rest are Paa Kofi Grant, Lawyer Osei Aidoo, Thomas Obimpeh, Alfred Adjei and Mohammed Issifu.

Tournament Coordinator and participant, Ismailia Lamptey told the Times Sports that matches will be played from 9am to 6pm on weekends and expressed optimism that it will be an improvement on last year's.

"I am hopeful that the quality and standard of this year's competition will improve; with the level of organization and support from the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and Tenolf Sports, this year's event will be the best Single's Open organized and we know our expectations will be met,"he stressed.

The winner of this year's edition is expected to walk home with a trophy, a pair of tennis accessories and a 3-month gym access at Baboo Fitness Centre.

The runner-up will walk away with a tennis bag, set of tennis apparel, a 2-month gym access at Baboo Fitness centre.

The tournament is set to be the curtain raiser to the country's biggest tennis championship slated for September 21-22 this year.