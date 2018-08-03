Ghana: Be Open Minded in Implementation of Multi-Track System - Most Reverend Titus Awotwi Pratt

An annual conference and capacity building workshop for Methodist Heads, Chaplains of Second Cycle Institutions, and Regional Managers has been held at Abankro near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

The five-day workshop which was organised under the auspices of the Education and Youth Development Directorate of the Methodist Church, Ghana, was under the theme, "Sustaining the Wesleyan educational gains through effective stewardship; the teacher in perspective."

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Most Reverend Titus Awotwi Pratt, speaking at the event, urged the Ministry of Education to be open minded and not be defensive when approaching the proposed multi-track system, to be implemented from next academic year.

He urged the Ministry to have a broad-base consultation with key stakeholders including teachers, who were implementers as well as parents and students who were directly affected by the policy, before taking major decisions.

He also urged teachers to exhibit a high level of professionalism, dedication and commitment in the discharge of their duties to protect the integrity of their noble profession.

Most Rev. Awotwi Pratt advised teachers to be civil, firm and level-headed in the discharge of their mandated duties, saying "they must disengage from bad deeds that will mar the reputation and the integrity of the teaching profession."

The Presiding Bishop also touched on the need for the Methodist Church to go back to the grassroot and nurture children in good moral virtues from the primary level.

He noted with satisfaction the significant contributions made by the Methodist Church and its training colleges and schools to Ghana's educational system, adding "that products from the Methodist schools are highly placed in society as key change agents. Ghana depends on teachers to train the head, heart and the hand of every child."

"We should never lose sight of our contributions, we should continue to sustain those gains and make it better," he said.

The General Manager in charge of the Methodist Education and Youth Development Directorate, Very Reverend Mrs Naana Esi Dannyame emphasised the need for stakeholders in education to embrace the double-track system and make suggestions to sustain it.

She said teachers were the key change agents and urged the government to prioritise the professional development of teachers.