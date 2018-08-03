3 August 2018

West Africa: Black Wonders Leave for Ecowas Champs in Togo

The national deaf football team, Black Wonders, will leave today for neighbouring Togo for the week-long Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) football competition.

The contingent will comprise of 20 players and a couple of management and technical team members.

Players include goalkeepers Isaac Addo, Kwame Akwete and Sampson Amoako; Defenders are Evans Asare, Teddy, Eric Ashiatey, Adama Zulkifili and Isaac Yaw Amo.

Joseph Ghansah, Joshua Johnson, Jacob Awotwe, Richard Abaka and Richard Ofori are midfielders selected for the championship with the attacking responsibilities rested on the shoulders of Eric Nyame, Gayheart Clayman, Nana Kojo Oduro, Nana Amoako Egyir, Sapamuel Osae, Awuley Tagoe and Francis Owusu.

Speaking to the Times Sports ahead of departure, Winfred Chartey Annan, Head Coach said the championship will be the maiden test for the team just a month after their Southern and Northern sectors justify-your-inclusion exercise.

Eight countries including the host have confirmed participation in the championship scheduled to kick start tomorrow after balloting in the morning.

According to him, the team will also honour an event in the UK upon the invitation of Everton-in-the Community, the charity wing of English Premier League (EPL) side, Everton FC where they will engage the club's deaf team from August 30 to September 6.

The team will then head to Kenya for the Africa Deaf Cup of Nations in November.

