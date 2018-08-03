3 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Klave to Get Three-Unit Basic School Classroom Block

By Alberto Mario Noreti

Klave — The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ho Mr John Nelson Akorli has cut the sod for the construction of a three-unit basic school classroom block at Klave, to replace a dilapidated one.

The project, valued at GHȻ218, 490 is being undertaken by Mighty Brothers Limited and scheduled to be completed in six months.

When completed, the new classroom block will also have an office, a store, a computer room and other ancillary facilities.

"Once we provide the school block, we expect our children to be in school and not wandering about during class hours," said the MCE as he cut the sod at the project site.

In another development, work has begun on a GHȻ 209,000 police station project at nearby Lume, a community with about 3000 people.

When completed, the facility will have two offices, two cells, a washroom and a counterpost among other units.

The project which is being undertaken by IMNAH Ghana Construction will be completed in six months.

Mr Akorli who performed the sod cutting ceremony there as well said that the project was in a swift response to the growing complaints of lawlessness among the youth in Lume in recent time.

He urged the contractors to execute the project according to schedule and to the highest standard.

The assemblyman for the area, Togbe Xadzi II, appealed to the contractors to recruit workers locally, saying that there were highly credible artisans in Lume who were up to the task involved in the project.

