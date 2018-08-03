Ghana: We'll Deal With Unprofessional Police

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu has cautioned police personnel to be guided by the highest form of ethics and professionalism in the performance of their duties.

He said it was regrettable that certain conducts of some police officers have put the professional Standards Bureau and training curricula in question lately.

"The police administration will support officers whose hard work enhance the image of the Service and will not hesitate to sanction those whose actions and inactions tarnish the image of the Service," he added.

Mr Asante-Apeatu gave the caution when he opened the Annual General Meeting of the Police Ladies Association (POLAS) in Accra yesterday.

The four-day programme which was under the theme, 'The role of policewomen in the transformation agenda', brought together other sister security agencies and past presidents of POLAS among others.

The IGP commended policewomen for conducting themselves professionally adding that annual statistics indicate that women are hardly found misconducting themselves.

He said policewomen constituted not less than 30 per cent of the entire population of the Ghana Police Service.

"It is hoped that the percentage of women population would soon increase under the transformation programme as we move towards the United Nations Development goal on gender parity 2030,"he added.

Mr. Asante-Apeatu said the theme for the programme reflects the readiness of policewomen to join efforts with male counterparts to achieve the vision of the Ghana Police Service, which is to become a world class police service capable of delivering planned, democratic, protective and peaceful services.

The IGP assured the members of POLAS that the police administration would ensure that there is gender equality and parity in the Service.

He said in order to make meaningful contributions to the Service and to the country, it was vital to emphasise that Information and Communication Technology was the main driver of the transformation agenda.

The President of POLAS, Commission of Police (COP) Beatrice Zakpaa Vib-Sanziri in her remarks called for gender policies which would be based on the international best practices in gender mainstreaming.

She appealed to the Police Administration to appoint more qualified women as regional commanders and other top positions to give women the opportunity.

"Out of the total number of 20 senior police officers on the Police Management and Advisory Board, there were only two women," she added.

COP. Vib-Sanziri commended the police administration and their male colleagues for their support over the years.

As part of the programme, topics to be discussed are Financial Independence for modern policewoman, welfare of the police lady and proposed POLAS national secretariat building project.