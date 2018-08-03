3 August 2018

Angola At 30th Meeting of Lianzi Unitization Committee

Luanda — Angola, through the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Diamantino Azevedo, participated on Thursday in Lianzi, a border area with Congo, at the 30th meeting of the Unitization Committee (Joint operation of an oil block, with 50% for each part).

According to a press release to which Angop had access Thursday, the meeting aims to take stock of the operational and productive performance of the Unitization zone of Lianzi, as well as approve the budget for 2017 and the first half of 2018.

Located about 65 miles (105km) to about 3,000 feet (900 meters) deep, the Lianzi oil field is operated by Chevron, and a Unitization Committee was created consisting of an inter ministerial management body and a technical structure . The ministers of Angola's Mineral resources and Congo hydrocarbons, as well as the chairmen of the boards of Sonangol and SNPC, are members of this inter-state management body, which has a one-year rotating presidency. Lianzi Field is located on the maritime border between Angola and Congo, with a potential of 70 million barrels. Its deposits cross the common borders and, therefore, a state body was created to follow the whole project.

