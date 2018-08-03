3 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sonangol Signs Memorandum With Air Companies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola's National Oil Company (Sonangol) and Luxembourg-based Heliconia and Canadian CHC airlines signed Wednesday in Luanda a memorandum of understanding, the implementation of which should form the beginning of the SonAir regeneration process.

A press release arrived Thursday to Angop indicates that the understanding contemplates diverse activities, with priority to the search of urgent solutions for the service to the oil operators.

The memorandum comprises two phases, the first of which covers the full internal evaluation of SonAir in terms of organization, processes and systems, while the second may, after analysis, dictate the formation of a consortium between those foreign companies and Sonangol Air company, mainly aimed at re-launching its activities.

The memorandum was signed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sonangol Carlos Saturnino, and Daniel Sigaud, head of the Heliconia and CHC consortium.

Heliconia and CHC are rotating aviation companies which operate in several countries around the world, mainly in support of offshore operations, the note said.

Angola

New Penal Code to Be Approved Next Parliamentary Year

The final approval of the bill on Angolan penal code, whose discussions on the specialty concerning the limit of the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.