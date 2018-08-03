Angola: Sonangol Signs Memorandum With Air Companies

Luanda — Angola's National Oil Company (Sonangol) and Luxembourg-based Heliconia and Canadian CHC airlines signed Wednesday in Luanda a memorandum of understanding, the implementation of which should form the beginning of the SonAir regeneration process.

A press release arrived Thursday to Angop indicates that the understanding contemplates diverse activities, with priority to the search of urgent solutions for the service to the oil operators.

The memorandum comprises two phases, the first of which covers the full internal evaluation of SonAir in terms of organization, processes and systems, while the second may, after analysis, dictate the formation of a consortium between those foreign companies and Sonangol Air company, mainly aimed at re-launching its activities.

The memorandum was signed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sonangol Carlos Saturnino, and Daniel Sigaud, head of the Heliconia and CHC consortium.

Heliconia and CHC are rotating aviation companies which operate in several countries around the world, mainly in support of offshore operations, the note said.