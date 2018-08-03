Angola: New Penal Code to Be Approved Next Parliamentary Year

Luanda — The final approval of the bill on Angolan penal code, whose discussions on the specialty concerning the limit of the penalties has split MPs and the government, is expected to be discussed in the next parliamentary year 2018/2019 .

Mesa de Presidium da 12ª conferência dos Presidentes dos Grupos Parlamentares

The bill embodies roughly 500 articles, in which MPs have so far discussed until the article 44 that approaches the limit of the punishments.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, the parliament spokeswoman, Emília Carlota Dias, said several MPs defended the possibility to increase the heaviest penalty from 30 to 40 years in jail, but the proponent (government) is against this bill.

Emília Carlota Dias added that the bill on penal code does not gathers conditions to be approved in the next plenary meeting on August 9, since it still needs more discussions and understanding "we will seek to take heed to more opinions from specialists". She said.

The approval of the bill on penal code had already been postponed in the last legislature, due to the lack of consensus on abort issue.