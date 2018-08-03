3 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: University Sports - Football Draw Takes Place Monday

Luanda — The 24th edition of the university football championship will take place next Monday 6, in Luanda, with the participation of 17 universities and higher institutes, ANGOP learned Thursday.

The championship will be played by series (A and B) with one lap, going to the next stage the first four of each group.

Chess will hold the draw on the 11th of this month, and competitors must comply with the same requirements.

The university sports season opened in April with men's basketball and men's and women's volleyball.

