Angola: Catoca With New Director-General

Luanda — The 64th special session of the General Assembly of the Mining Society of Catoca, held this Thursday in Luanda, elected the Angolan Benedito Paulo Manuel to the position of new director general of this diamond company in the country.

The new director-general is succeeded by Sergei Amelin, a Russian national, who after three years of office has made his post available this week (Tuesday) to take on new challenges.

Angolan Benedito Paulo Manuel 51 is a senior official at Catoca, having held positions as head of training sector, programming office and deputy general manager for social area, respectively.

Master in metal structures, in Management in ISECK-Kharkov (Ukraine) and Spain respectively, the new manager becomes the second Angolan and the fourth of the directors to occupy this position in the fourth largest diamond company in the world.

The 64th General Assembly of Catoca, which was led by the President of the Board of Directors of Endiama, Ganga Júnior, appreciated and approved the 2017/18 company budget, billing, profits, analysis of the kimberlites of the Luaxe concessions, Tchiuzo and Cat-E 42.

Catoca, located in the province of Lunda Sul, is the fourth largest largest open pit mine in the world