3 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ornamental Rocks Yield Akz 1billion in First Quarter

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — At least 20,000 cubic meters of ornamental rocks were traded in the first quarter of 2018, which enabled AKZ 1 billion gross revenues to be levied in this period.

1 / 1

Huíla: Granite processing plant

This was announced to the press, on Thursday in Luanda by the national director of Markets and Trade Promotion of the Mineral Resources and Petroleum Ministry, Gaspar Filipe Sermão, who did not unveil comparative data in relation to previous period.

The official, who was speaking on the sidelines of the meeting "Outlook" with companies, which assessed the first months of 2018, underlined that main destination of the product have been Asia and Europe.

Gaspar Filipe Sermão also said in Angola Huíla and Namibe provinces are positioned as the country's ornamental rocks powerhouse.

However, he forecasted improvement in this sector taking into account that there is a growing trend in the production and consumption of ornamental rocks abroad and nationwide.

According to data of the sector, Angola currently records 64, 5 thousand cubic meters/ year output, but its goal for 2022 is to reach 104, 6 thousand tons.

Angola

New Penal Code to Be Approved Next Parliamentary Year

The final approval of the bill on Angolan penal code, whose discussions on the specialty concerning the limit of the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.