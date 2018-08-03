Angola: Ornamental Rocks Yield Akz 1billion in First Quarter

Luanda — At least 20,000 cubic meters of ornamental rocks were traded in the first quarter of 2018, which enabled AKZ 1 billion gross revenues to be levied in this period.

Huíla: Granite processing plant

This was announced to the press, on Thursday in Luanda by the national director of Markets and Trade Promotion of the Mineral Resources and Petroleum Ministry, Gaspar Filipe Sermão, who did not unveil comparative data in relation to previous period.

The official, who was speaking on the sidelines of the meeting "Outlook" with companies, which assessed the first months of 2018, underlined that main destination of the product have been Asia and Europe.

Gaspar Filipe Sermão also said in Angola Huíla and Namibe provinces are positioned as the country's ornamental rocks powerhouse.

However, he forecasted improvement in this sector taking into account that there is a growing trend in the production and consumption of ornamental rocks abroad and nationwide.

According to data of the sector, Angola currently records 64, 5 thousand cubic meters/ year output, but its goal for 2022 is to reach 104, 6 thousand tons.