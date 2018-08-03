3 August 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Moves to Saudi Arabia

By Jide Alaka

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, has concluded a transfer from English Premier League side, Leicester City, to Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

The 25-year-old speedster, who scored two goals for Nigeria at Russia 2018, joined Leicester from CSKA Moscow in 2016 but found it hard to get a regular berth in the team. He moved to CSKA Moscow on loan last January to get match-fit for the 2018 World Cup, for which he started on the bench.

There had been news that Claude Puel would keep the Nigerian on the back of the sale of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City but the French manager has obviously decided that he was surplus to requirements.

The Saudi club announced the signing on their Twitter page, #ALNASSR, saying "it signed a four year contract with Nigerian left winger and former @LCFC player Ahmed Musa @Ahmedmusa718, welcome to the Global Club Ahmed!".

There is also an accompanying video that has been viewed more than a million times.

In his two-year sojourn with Leicester, he played 33 matches and scored five goals.

Ahmed Musa 🇳🇬... ✅pic.twitter.com/DJlZJnEl7z - AlNassr FC (@AlNassrSaudiFCe) August 2, 2018

