Africa: Relocation of the Pan African University Rectorate in Cameroon

press release

The official ceremony to hand over the Rectorate of the Pan African University (PAU) took place on Tuesday, 31 July 2018 in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The Rectorate was formerly in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia. It is by Decision Assembly/AU/Dec.552 (XXIV) that AU Heads of State and Government, during the Summit of January 2015, designated Cameroon to host the Rectorate of the Pan African University.

Following this decision, a Host Agreement for the hosting of the Rectorate of the Pan African University was signed on 6 April 2018 between the Government of the Republic of Cameroon represented by the Minister of External Relations, H.E. Lejeune Mbella Mbella and the African Union Commission represented by the Commissioner in charge of Human Resources, Science and Technology, H.E. Prof. Sarah Anyang Agbor, representing AUC Chairperson.

Within the framework of the effective handing over of PAU Rectorate, a high level delegation from the AUC led by H.E. Prof Sarah Anyang Agbor undertook a mission in the premises of PAU Rectorate in Yaoundé and met Government authorities in order to ensure readiness to begin the relocation process.

The handing over ceremony per se which took place on Tuesday 31 July 2018 and was presided over by the Minister of Higher Education, Prof. Jacques Fame Ndongo, was attended by AUC delegation, Cameroonian Government officials of the Ministry of External Relations, staff members of the Ministry of Higher Education, members of the Diplomatic community, Heads and staff of the AU Regional offices in Cameroon and members of the electronic and print media. The ceremony consisted of ribbon-cutting ceremony and handing-over of the key of the PAU Rectorate and Rector's residence to H.E Professor Sarah Anyang Agbor.

This was followed by speeches made by Prof. Jacques Fame Ndongo and H.E. Prof. Sarah Anyang Agbor. In her address, HRST Commissioner expressed her gratitude to the Cameroonian Government for "having taken the bold step in hosting the Pan African University Rectorate and the Pan African University Institute for Governance, Humanities and Social Sciences". She announced that preparations are far advanced for the relocation of PAU Rectorate in Yaounde and applauded the Government of the Republic of Cameroon for agreeing to provide staff to the PAU Rectorate. She concluded her speech by expressing her gratitude to the President of the Republic of Cameroon, Government authorities and the various Cameroonian officials who played an important part in the operationalization of the Pan African University project.

The official handing over ceremony was followed by a cocktail party in honour of the African Union and the Government of the Republic of Cameroon.

Through this transfert, PAU Rectorate henceforth becomes operational in Cameroon. It shall include staff relocated to Cameroon and local staff recruited on secondment for a two-year period.