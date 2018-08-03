Malawi's largest referral hospital, Kamuzu Central Hospital has received a K3 billion operation theatre, the first of its kind in the country as for the first time the hospital will have separate operation rooms for children and accident victims.

The Norwegian Church Aid has donated the six operation theatre wing which will include one for pediatric, two for orthopedic and three for general operations.

The hospital had three operation theatres which was inadequate for the growing number of patients in the central region and Lilongwe in particular, the seat of government.

Kamuzu Central Hospital director Jonatan Ngoma was all praises for the new theatre wing.

"We had just three operating theatres which were not enough for our patients as well as our specialists. As you might know, 59 per cent of the accidents occur in Lilongwe but we never had the orthopedic operating theatre, this means accident victims were not treated according to specialists standards," he said.

He said the anesthetic school at the hospital will produce specialists needed at the new state of the art operating theatre.

This is in addition to the Cancer Hospital currently under construction at the hospital.