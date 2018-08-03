Cameroon: Decentralisation Ministry - Structures Set for Effective Functioning

President Paul Biya on August 1, 2018 signed a decree organising the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development.

The Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development (MINDDEVEL) created in the presidential decree of March 2, 2018 now has the greenlight to become operational following the decree President Paul Biya signed on August 1, 2018 organising the ministry.

Before the decree organising the Ministry, the Head of State also appointed Ebongue Makolle Fred Rodrigue Aurélien as its pioneer Permanent Secretary on July 20, 2018 and Minister George Elanga Obam officially commissioned Mr Ebongue Makolle into his function on July 25, 2018.

With the two senior officials of MINDDEVEL already at work, all attention is now focused on the appointment of other officials as laid down in the presidential decree of August 1 and the putting in place of all the structures.

Key Organs of the Ministry Article 2 of the decree states that for the Ministry to accomplish its missions, it is made up of one Private Secretariat, two Technical Advisers, a General Inspection, Central Administration and External Services which are Regional and Divisional Delegations.

Each of the organs has officials to man them as well as their official attributions. The Central Administration for instance, is made up of: the General Secretariat headed by the Permanent Secretary; Division for Planning and Local Development; Division for the Promotion of Socio-economic Development of Local Authorities; Department of Local Services; Department of Local Finances; and Department of Decentralised Cooperation and Partnerships.

There are also the Department of Human Resources of Local Authorities; National Brigade for the Control of Local Authorities and Department of General Affairs. President Biya in Article 96 of the decree clarifies the various ranks and prerogatives of the different officials of MINDDEVEL that in a descending order of importance range from the Inspector General whose rank equals that of Permanent Secretary to the Chiefs of Bureau.

The Head of State once more stressed the missions of MINDDEVEL in the decree. Article 1 (2) states that the Ministry is responsible for elaborating, following up, putting in place and evaluating government policy in matters of decentralisation, as well as the promotion of local development.

Officially, MINDDEVEL is the supervisory authority of State-owned institutions such as the Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance (FEICOM), Local Government Training Centre (CEFAM) in Buea and the National Civil Status Registration Office (BUNEC).

