Cameroon: Countering Terrorism - Israel Reaffirms Support to Cameroon

The Israeli Ambassador to Cameroon, Ran Gidor and the Israeli Accountant General, Rony Hizkiyahu held an audience with the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Wednesday August 1, 2018.

Israel will continue to support Cameroon's anti-terrorism struggle, the country's envoy, Ran Gidor has said. The Israeli Ambassador told reporters after an audience with Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella that they were committed in supporting Cameroon in other spheres, besides contributing to ensuring peace and stability.

Wednesday's audience was an opportunity for the visiting Accountant General of the Ministry of Finance of Israel to meet for the first time with the foreign affairs boss.

The Israeli Accountant General, Rony Hizkiyahu's pioneer visit to Cameroon is very strategic. He came to see the local needs of the Israeli embassy in Yaounde in order to better budget so as to boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"I have had the opportunity to see some projects which the Israeli embassy is involved in and is trying to promote. We are here to see the needs and understand them so that when the embassy comes and presents them to us, we are going to act favorably so that the cooperation between Israel and Cameroon will move to the next level," Rony Hizkiyahu told a battery of pressmen after meeting with Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella.

According to Israeli officials, cooperation between their country and Cameroon will be beefed up especially in the sectors of agriculture, technology and human resources. Bilateral relations and cooperation between Israel and Cameroon dates back to over three decades.

Many Cameroonians have benefited from a wide range of Israeli intervention and the ties between both countries is projected to grow from strength to strength.