3 August 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Agriculture Ministry - New SG Commissioned

By Mbom Sixtus

Patrice Nna Mvondo was commissioned by Minister Henri Ayissi Eyebe on August 1, 2018.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MINADER) has a new Secretary General. Patrice Nna Mvondo, appointed by President Paul Biya on July 24, 2018 was installed by Minister Henri Ayissi Eyebe on August 1, in the presence of the Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries, Dr Taiga, the Minister Delegate in Charge of Rural Development in MINADER, Clementine Ananga Messina, among other top government officials.

While thanking God, and the Head of State for his appointment, the Secretary General noted that his ascension to the new position speaks of a high degree of confidence bestowed on him. He said it is a call to duty that requires him to work harder and to be more committed in order to live up to the expectations outlined in the Minister's installation speech.

"As the main collaborator of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, I am tasked with coordination of activities of the central and decentralized services of the ministry. I am ready to undertake the challenging duty and ensure that the job assigned to the ministry by the Head of State should be done perfectly," said Patrice Nna Mvondo.

He added that his team knows what it takes to do the job. "We are going to focus on effective presence of employees and remobilization of resources around the job description and road map the Minister has given us to follow" he posited.

Minister Henri Ayissi Eyebe in his installation speech emphasised that the SG should demonstrate a high level of loyalty as his closest and evidently most important collaborator.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

