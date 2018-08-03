Cameroon: Diplomacy - New Brazilian Ambassador Received

Vivian Loss Sanmartin presented advanced copies of her letter of credence yesterday to the Minister of External Relations.

The Ambassador designate of Brazil to Cameroon, Vivian Loss Sanmartin has presented advanced copies of her letter of credence to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella. The diplomat presented her accreditation in an audience granted her on August 2, 2018 by the Minister.

The Brazilian diplomat was designated on July 16 to pilot bilateral relations between Cameroon and her country.

Born on March 12, 1965, she is a career diplomat having undergone diplomatic training at the Rio Branco Institute in Brazil. Her diplomatic career started in August 1994 when she served as Third Secretary in the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Between 2012 and 2018, she worked at the Embassy of Brazil in Vienna, as Head of the Chancellery and the Minister's Adviser. Vivian Loss Sanmartin while at the Embassy coordinated the administrative section, supervised internal and external policies, managed the press, and ensured cultural as well as educational programmes. She has equally served in the Brazilian Embassies in Moscow and Brussels as Third and Second Secretary respectively.

The married mother of two has at the international scene participated in several deliberations relating to the fight against corruption, climate change and other multilateral conventions.

Earlier this year, she was awarded the medal of Grand Officer of the Order of Rio Branco in recognition of her services rendered the State of Brazil.