3 August 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Diplomacy - New Brazilian Ambassador Received

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eulalia Amabo

Vivian Loss Sanmartin presented advanced copies of her letter of credence yesterday to the Minister of External Relations.

The Ambassador designate of Brazil to Cameroon, Vivian Loss Sanmartin has presented advanced copies of her letter of credence to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella. The diplomat presented her accreditation in an audience granted her on August 2, 2018 by the Minister.

The Brazilian diplomat was designated on July 16 to pilot bilateral relations between Cameroon and her country.

Born on March 12, 1965, she is a career diplomat having undergone diplomatic training at the Rio Branco Institute in Brazil. Her diplomatic career started in August 1994 when she served as Third Secretary in the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Between 2012 and 2018, she worked at the Embassy of Brazil in Vienna, as Head of the Chancellery and the Minister's Adviser. Vivian Loss Sanmartin while at the Embassy coordinated the administrative section, supervised internal and external policies, managed the press, and ensured cultural as well as educational programmes. She has equally served in the Brazilian Embassies in Moscow and Brussels as Third and Second Secretary respectively.

The married mother of two has at the international scene participated in several deliberations relating to the fight against corruption, climate change and other multilateral conventions.

Earlier this year, she was awarded the medal of Grand Officer of the Order of Rio Branco in recognition of her services rendered the State of Brazil.

Cameroon

Professor Rose Leke - Meet a 2018 Health 'Brave Woman'

After 30 years in global health, she was once again honoured for her works to eradicate polio, improve malaria while… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.