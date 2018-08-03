3 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Police Probe Businessman Suicide Over K9m Debt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Malawi police in Dedza say they have intensified their probe into the killing of a renowned businessman in the district William Wallace who allegedly committed suicide after a court ordered him to pay K9 million to three different people within a week.

Dedza police deputy public relations officer Cassim Manda said the magistrates court had ordered Wallace to pay the K9 million debt by Monday this week but before the day, the businessman was found dead.

"We treat his death as suicide. The court had ordered him to pay the debt or face jail term," said Manda.

Manda said Wallace, 38, from chief Kadzanja's area, had debt with three different people, two people from Dedza and one from Kasungu.

He said Wallace had asked his relations to bail him out of the debt by selling their cattle but the relations refused.

The police publicist said that the people who lent Wallace the money refused to have his house, arguing that they wanted cash because the agreement was that he pays cash to them.

Malawi

Malawi Troops Making a Difference in Darfur With UN Every Day

Working in a complex peacekeeping mission in a place such as Sudan's Darfur region is both "challenging" and… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.