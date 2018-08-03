Malawi police in Dedza say they have intensified their probe into the killing of a renowned businessman in the district William Wallace who allegedly committed suicide after a court ordered him to pay K9 million to three different people within a week.

Dedza police deputy public relations officer Cassim Manda said the magistrates court had ordered Wallace to pay the K9 million debt by Monday this week but before the day, the businessman was found dead.

"We treat his death as suicide. The court had ordered him to pay the debt or face jail term," said Manda.

Manda said Wallace, 38, from chief Kadzanja's area, had debt with three different people, two people from Dedza and one from Kasungu.

He said Wallace had asked his relations to bail him out of the debt by selling their cattle but the relations refused.

The police publicist said that the people who lent Wallace the money refused to have his house, arguing that they wanted cash because the agreement was that he pays cash to them.