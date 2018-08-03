Botswana: Electoral Commission Prepares for Registration

Ramotswa — The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has started readying itself for the forthcoming national registration exercise.

The exercise, billed for September 3 to November 11, will see those eligible to vote in the 2019 general elections registering countrywide.

The extended registration period is largely due to the amendment of the Electoral Act which provided for supplementary and continuous registration.

An official from the South East IEC office, Mr Carthage Modisane told the region's Party Liaison Committee (PLC) meeting recently that preparations for the registration exercise had begun.

He said the commission had already started with the recruitment drive for its Tlokweng and Ramotswa constituencies.

Mr Modisane said they had started sensitising the public about the election registration exercise adding that they had already met various stakeholders in Tlokweng and they were in the process of meeting stakeholders in Ramotswa.

Among those targeted in Ramotswa are tribal leadership, ministers fraternal, youth, men's sector, women and students from Moeding and St Joseph's colleges as some of them will be eligible to vote during the coming elections.

Mr Modisane stated that during the previous quarter, they addressed primary and junior secondary schools as per the requests by school authorities.

He said such requests were commendable as schools made IEC's work easy by prescribing material that the commission had to share with students.

The official said they had also addressed youth business community and women's wings representatives.

He said during their previous engagements, men were very thankful as for a long time, they had felt marginalised as the commission used to address only women.

Mr Modisane said the commission would continue to schedule separate meetings for men.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>