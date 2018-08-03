Ghana: Afigya Kwabre South and North Districts Hold Town Hall Meeting At Kodie

The citizen/community-based interactive initiative, dubbed: Town Hall Meeting instituted by the Ministry of Information, has been held at Kodie in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The program, which took place on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, was jointly organized by Afigya Kwabre South and North Districtson the theme: Building Partnership with the people for the sustainable development of Afigya and Kwabre.

The overriding objective of the program is to create a two-way responsive communication platform for stakeholders at the District level to interact with citizens to promote an accelerated development agenda for the people at the grassroots in the District.

Speaking at the event, Mr Kwasi Karikari Achamfour, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Afigya Kwabre South, outlined a number of development policy initiatives introduced by the government to improve the lives of the citizenry and urged the people to commit themselves to supporting the development agenda of the government.

He mentioned the construction of WAEC Examinations Depot, supply of dual and mono desks furniture and dinning tables to schools and the implementation of the free SHS initiative as some of proactive measures that would help improve the standard of education in the area.

On the issue of security, Mr Achamfour indicated that the security situation had been relatively calm except isolated cases of petty crimes and chieftaincy disputes which had occurred in the area.

He disclosed that the government policy initiative on 1D1F in the District had seen the construction of two (2) factories located at Atimatim and Afrancho Heman-Buoho communities, respectively, adding that the factories, together with the Planting for Food and Jobs programme as well as the Nation Builders Corps programme had also come to help create more jobs in a bid to reduce the level of unemployment among young people in the area.

Ms Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye, Information Officer, Afigya Kwabre South District, called on the people to look out for the appropriate information about government policy initiatives, especially the various social interventions for the betterment of their lives and families in the area.

She noted that the Information Services Department was duty bound to ensure that every information on the activities, policies and initiatives of government got to the people at the grass roots.