Ghana: Bolgatanga SHS Receives Prize for Winning NHIs Quiz

The Bolgatanga Senior High School (Big Boss) in the Upper East Region has received its prize package from the Upper East Regional Directorate of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for emerging winners in a national quiz competitionin 2016 dubbed: NHIS Brilliant Quiz Competition.

The package included a cheque for eleven thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc11, 000.00), a brand new 43-inch NASCO LED Television set and a trophy.

Mr Sebastian Alagpulinsa, Upper East Regional Director, NHIA, who presented the prize to the school authorities on its campus, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, said the cash component of the prize was to assist the school to execute any health-related project.

Mr Alagpulinsa said Big Boss had first won a regional competition from among its peers in 2016 and, subsequently, proceeded for a zonal contest in Sunyani where it placed second.

He said following its sterling performance, the school then represented the Northern Sector at the national quiz competition organised by the NHIA and eventually beat all other competing schools to become victors of the national event.

He commended the students and their teachers for putting up a great intellectual team that made an indelible statement at the national event and brought home the ultimate prize.

Mr Alagpulinsa explained the rationale behind the quiz competition and stated that the NHIA had a broad corporate goal on information, education and communication, and, had over the years, adopted a lot of communication strategies aimed at promoting the NHIS brand across Ghana.

He said Management of the NHIA, therefore, introduced the quiz competition as a more effective way of improving information dissemination to stakeholders in the Ghana Education Service and the general public, with support from the media.

According to Mr Alagpulinsa, the NHIA would sustain publicity and project the NHIS as the best financing mechanism of providing access to basic quality health care in Ghana.

He disclosed that within the next five years, the NHIS would seek to promote a sustained public education on the scheme and also for achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030.

He said his outfit would, among other efforts, create public awareness on all its programmes, projects and achievements as a way of securing public ownership of the scheme; provide clients with all the requisite information about the NHIS; and conduct regular stakeholders' engagements to enhance participation.

Mr Abaabu Afelibuiek, Headmaster of Big Boss, who received the prize on behalf of his school, thanked management of the NHIA for delivering the winning prize package, after having anxiously waiting for it since his students won the quiz competition on November13, 2016.

Mr Afelibuiek gave high commendations to his teaching staff for their combined efforts, hard work and their urge for excellence, which culminated in the enviable win and good name they and charged them to keep up the good work.

He appealed to the NHIA regional directorate to give accreditation to a health facility serving the school in order to bring affordable health care services closer to the students and save them vital time for studies.

He noted that the said facility had four qualified nurses with a senior nurse who could adequately cater for the health needs of the school's population, should the NHIA give the facility the needed cover and impetus to operate under the scheme.

He observed that the current situation where students crossed the main Tamale-Bolgatanga highway to a community CHPS compound for health services was not the best as they risked being down by vehicles.

Furthermore, he said, the students often waited in long queues with the general public for health care, a phenomenon that deprived them of productive classroom hours.