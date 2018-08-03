3 August 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Household Debt Hikes Slightly

By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

HOUSEHOLD debt increased by 6,4% in June 2018, compared to an 8,3% increase during the preceding year. The debt level currently stands at N$54,6 billion.

Indileni Nanghonga, a junior analyst at Simonis Storm, said this is the lowest growth since January 2010.

"Moreover, credit through unsecured lending continued to register a staggering growth of 11,6% year-on-year at the end of June, fueled by an increase of 112,2% year-on-year in lease contracts by individuals," she noted.

Nanghonga added that credit extended is not ample enough to boost consumer spending in these tight economic conditions, with consumers remaining under financial pressure, which is currently worsened by the rise in petrol prices (inflationary).

Meanwhile, corporate debt hiked to 4,2%, standing at N$37,3 billion in June, compared to an increase of 5,9% in the prior year.

"This means that households and corporates total N$91,9 billion in private sector credit extension (PSCE) debt, a 196,5% escalation over the last 10 years," she said.

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) this week released the money and banking statistics for June 2018, which showed that PSCE increased at a slower pace of 5,5%, compared to 7,3% registered in the prior year.

Instalment credit was recorded at low levels of -5,6% year-on-year, while overdrafts fell to 0,6% year-on-year in June, compared to 16,1% recorded the preceding year.

Credit extended through other loans and advances increased by 10,9% year-on-year in June 2018, compared to 6,8% in the same period last year.

The banking statistics showed that growth in overdraft credit decreased significantly by 2,9 percentage points to reach a growth of 0,6% at the end of June 2018.

"The sluggish growth observed in overdraft credit during the month stemmed mainly from corporate repayments and a lower uptake by the household sector," BoN said.

Growth in mortgage credit edged up to 7,6% at the end of June 2018 on an annual basis, from 7,5% at the end of May 2018.

The growth was attributed to mortgage extended to the corporate sector, which rose by 3,2 percentage points month-on-month to 8,8% as a result of an increase in commercial property lending at the end of the review period.

