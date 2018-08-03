After calling Gaza a "shithole" and defending Israeli's use of force against the peaceful protest of Palestinians, South African model and actress Shashi Naidoo took time out to educate herself on the occupation of Israeli forces in Palestine but was given a 10 year ban from entering the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) .

Shashi Naidoo, a South African actress has joined a long list of people banned from entering Palestine by Israel. Naidoo received a 10 year ban after she attempted to gain entry into the country through the Allenby Border Crossing in Jordan.

Naidoo had earlier made an Instagram post that defended Israel's use of violence against Palestine's peaceful protests in the Gaza Strip that left over 100 Palestinians dead. In her post she also described Gaza as a shithole, a comment that led to a huge backlash, forcing her to delete her statements from Instagram, apologize and embark on an education of the Israeli occupation.

Naidoo was interrogated at the Israeli controlled checkpoints before being denied entry. Israel's Deputy Ambassador to South Africa, Ayellet Black said Naidoo was denied entry because she was bringing harm to the Israel. Naidoo isn't the only person barred from entering OPT by Israeli forces. A Ghanaian Member of Parliament, Ras Mubarak was denied entry in April, 2018. He was to deliver a paper at Ramallah. He asked, "What is this rogue state [Israel] afraid of? The truth? That I would witness the occupation first hand and call them out for the terrorists they are?"

In an Instagram post she listed nine things she did not know a month ago including, "that Palestine is divided into Gaza and West Bank. They are physically separated by Israel in between. I now know that Gaza is the world's largest concentration camp and free travel between Gaza and the West Bank is virtually impossible especially if you are Palestinian."

Other figures denied entry into the Palestinian territory include the Associate General Secretary of the World Council of Churches (WCC), Dr Isabel Apawo Phiri from Malawi. The theologian was denied entry in 2016. Archbishop Desmond Tutu was also denied entry into the OPT and has been a strong voice calling for peace and accountability in Palestine.