3 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Faith Mussa Set to Launch 'Mdidi' Album in Style At Bicc - Old Mussa Family to Perform

By Chris Loka

The country's renowned gospel artist Faith Che Muphuwa Mussa says he is optimistic that people will be blessed with exceptional music during his Mdidi album launch scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Bingu International Convention centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Produced by both International and Malawian producers the 10 tracks album plus a bonus have songs including Moyo Wanga, Selefoni, The fights for me, Desperate Reggae Remix and Mdidi among others.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Mussa said he has done all the necessary preparations to make the event very colorful.

"All those that have a taste of good music will experience fireworks. We have done massive rehearsals and I will give the best performance," he said.

Mussa also described the album as 'one of its kind' saying it was patiently crafted with a touch to match the international market.

According to Mussa, the album features some music experts from Norway, USA, UK, Nigeria and local talented artists.

"I have taken my time to produce this album, the influence, the features, the instruments and the inspiration is from all over the world and people should expect the best from me.

"The old Mussa Family is performing this Sartuday. Tilinanu Orphanage choir is backing me up, Chemuphuwa 1 man Band will also grace the event, honestly it will be an awesome night", he said

He added that Lusubilo and Chigo will also spice up the event.

Slated to start at 6 O'clock in the evening, the Show will attract an entry fee of K10, 000 standards and K15, 000 VIP.

