3 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dr Mayaka Found Dead Hours After Arriving From Russia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Burhani Yakub

Muheza — A Russia-based Tanzanian doctor, Mr Francis Mayaka, 53, has been found dead outside his home at Lusanga Kwabutu village, Muheza District in Tanga region.

Tanga Regional Police Commander Edward Bukombe yesterday confirmed the incident, disclosing that the body of the deceased was found hanging from a tree yesterday morning.

A villager, Mr Jumanne Ramadhani, confirmed to The Citizen that they found the body of the medical doctor hanging from a tree early Thursday.

Mr Ramadhani, who is not convinced that the deceased took his own life, said the villagers found Mr Mayaka's body hanging from a tree outside his parents' home.

"It is true that the doctor has died. It is a mysterious death we aren't sure whether he committed suicided or some people killed him and hanged on the tree. There are many questions than answers in this incident, but hopefully we will know the real cause of his death soon," said Mr Jumanne.

A relative of the deceased, Ms Lulu George, said Mr Francis was a medical doctor working in Russia and that the latter arrived at Lusanga on Wednesday, this week.

"Francis is my uncle. He landed into the country the day before yesterday from Russia and came straight to Lusanga. After such a long trip, we are in disbelief that he has been found hanging from a tree," said Lulu, who is a journalist by profession.

Mr Bukombe said the police force had already launched an investigation into the incident and would reveal information to the public in the near future.

Tanzania

How African Leaders Can Tackle Illicit Financial Flows - Mkapa

Former President of Tanzania, Benjamin Mkapa has urged African leaders to be innovative in combating illicit financial… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.