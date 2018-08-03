Tanzania: Dr Mayaka Found Dead Hours After Arriving From Russia

Muheza — A Russia-based Tanzanian doctor, Mr Francis Mayaka, 53, has been found dead outside his home at Lusanga Kwabutu village, Muheza District in Tanga region.

Tanga Regional Police Commander Edward Bukombe yesterday confirmed the incident, disclosing that the body of the deceased was found hanging from a tree yesterday morning.

A villager, Mr Jumanne Ramadhani, confirmed to The Citizen that they found the body of the medical doctor hanging from a tree early Thursday.

Mr Ramadhani, who is not convinced that the deceased took his own life, said the villagers found Mr Mayaka's body hanging from a tree outside his parents' home.

"It is true that the doctor has died. It is a mysterious death we aren't sure whether he committed suicided or some people killed him and hanged on the tree. There are many questions than answers in this incident, but hopefully we will know the real cause of his death soon," said Mr Jumanne.

A relative of the deceased, Ms Lulu George, said Mr Francis was a medical doctor working in Russia and that the latter arrived at Lusanga on Wednesday, this week.

"Francis is my uncle. He landed into the country the day before yesterday from Russia and came straight to Lusanga. After such a long trip, we are in disbelief that he has been found hanging from a tree," said Lulu, who is a journalist by profession.

Mr Bukombe said the police force had already launched an investigation into the incident and would reveal information to the public in the near future.