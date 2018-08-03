3 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mwanza Resident Held for 'Faking' His Own Kidnap

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sada Amiri

Mwanza — A resident of Pasiansi in Mwanza, Mr Prosper Lema, is being held by the police for allegedly seeking a Sh5 million ransom from his family after faking his own kidnap.

The Mwanza Regional Police Commissioner (RPC), Mr Ahmed Msangi, confirmed the incident, saying it occurred on July 18.

"The suspect sent a text message to his relatives, asking them to send him Sh5 million in order to pay his kidnappers," said Mr Msangi.

According to the RPC, after receiving Mr Lema's message, the relatives reported the matter at Kirumba Police Station and detectives discovered that the text was sent from Ngudu in Kwimba District.

"Our detectives managed to nab the suspect with the mobile phone that was used to send the SMS asking for the cash. He was staying in one of the rooms of a guest house in that area," said the RPC. The regional police boss added that the suspect's action, despite causing anxiety and a panic among his relatives, did contravene the country's laws. Mr Msangi said the suspect will face legal action soon after completion of an initial investigation.

Tanzania

How African Leaders Can Tackle Illicit Financial Flows - Mkapa

Former President of Tanzania, Benjamin Mkapa has urged African leaders to be innovative in combating illicit financial… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.