Tanzania: Mwanza Resident Held for 'Faking' His Own Kidnap

Mwanza — A resident of Pasiansi in Mwanza, Mr Prosper Lema, is being held by the police for allegedly seeking a Sh5 million ransom from his family after faking his own kidnap.

The Mwanza Regional Police Commissioner (RPC), Mr Ahmed Msangi, confirmed the incident, saying it occurred on July 18.

"The suspect sent a text message to his relatives, asking them to send him Sh5 million in order to pay his kidnappers," said Mr Msangi.

According to the RPC, after receiving Mr Lema's message, the relatives reported the matter at Kirumba Police Station and detectives discovered that the text was sent from Ngudu in Kwimba District.

"Our detectives managed to nab the suspect with the mobile phone that was used to send the SMS asking for the cash. He was staying in one of the rooms of a guest house in that area," said the RPC. The regional police boss added that the suspect's action, despite causing anxiety and a panic among his relatives, did contravene the country's laws. Mr Msangi said the suspect will face legal action soon after completion of an initial investigation.