Tanzania: Basata Stiffens Stand As New Laws Bite

The arts sector is one that is full of surprises and sometimes even chaos which in many cases is inexplicable but inevitable in a way or two.

The sector that is believed to employ over 50,000 people directly and hundreds of thousands indirectly, often finds itself mired in one controversy or another.

The National arts council has been in the thick of things recently after releasing the new regulation which was gazetted on February 9 and came into effect on July 1 2018.

The new 63 regulations are in a 60 page publication with over 12 forms to be filled by different categories ranging from corporate entities that intend to hire artistes to individual artistes.

Last weekend it was reported that the National Arts Council stopped Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platnumz at the airport as he was about to leave the country for French Island of Mayotte.

He had violated Basata's regulation number 60 and therefore was not supposed to travel or else risk the wrath of the law.

"Any artist or group is allowed to perform outside Tanzania after acquiring a permit from the National Arts Council and shall be required to file a report on return after the performance, "reads part 1 of regulation number 60.

There are punitive measures put in place and the council warns sternly that should any group or artistes who violate any of the regulations they shall not hesitate to crack the whip.

According to the publication should any registered artiste violate any of the 63 regulations and the subsequent acts, they shall be liable to fines between Sh1 miilion and Sh3 million or risk being slapped with ban of up to six months.

On addition to that, any violation of the act could also carry either six month ban, de-registration or a lifetime ban as the council might deem necessary and suitable depending on the gravity of the offense committed.

The regulation now recognizes even DJs and promoters as an integral part of the sector and they too have to be registered by the council.

The taking off of the regulations has drawn criticism with some saying the council did not give the entertainers enough time to digest the new rules before its implementation.

Some have actually suggested that the move has left out the key players who are the ones most likely to be affected by the law since many are yet to see the new rules.

Speaking to The Beat Basata's Godfrey Mungereza said the process of coming up with the new regulations was encompassing and many artistes were involved but the problem is that some of the top artistes rarely attend the meetings that they convene.

"As of now we operate through the Regional Cultural officers who are in charge of monitoring all artistic activities across the country. Any artiste who is interested in knowing what the new regulations are should reach out to these places to get a copy and not otherwise," he says.

According to him it is the duty of artistes to look for the publication, read and where necessary seek clarification instead of expecting the council to deliver the booklets at their doorsteps.

Speaking to Music in Africa,Weusi rapper Nikki wa Pili insists Basata should have held further consultations with stakeholders before gazetting the new regulations and the fees there in.

In his view the new rates are void of reality on the ground and it is most likely to push local artistes into the periphery because they will be deemed too expensive.

"Before coming up with new regulations it is important to do research on how much money regular artists make so that they are not forced to pay amounts they can't afford," he said.

"The new rates are not in line with the situation in the country. I think many companies will avoid working with artists for branding purposes because as we speak Basata expects these companies to pay Sh 5 million per advert."

Since the regulations have already taken effect there are those who believe there is very little that can be done but they think the council should take deliberate steps to educate the artistes and the general public on the latest changes.

At the worst scenario observes who seem to agree with Nikki Wa Pili's observations say corporate entities could go back to the old routine of producing their commercials outside Tanzania.

Othman Rajab is a music promoter who plies his trade in commercial capital and he believes some of the fees are likely to drive the smaller businessmen and artiste out of work.

"I can see a scenario where our neighbours with more friendly laws are going to have their artistes benefit unless something is done, how do I for example pay the council Five million for a commercial that takes Sh 3 million or less to produce plus other related costs," says Rajab.

There are those who have accused the council of attempting to remote control artistes in an era of economic liberalization with no added value to artistes' welfare.

Sarah Mushi is a bar owner whose business has also been affected by the latest law, she doesn't see the need of artistes filing reports with the council or even informing them of their whereabouts since they already pay annual fees.

"When we leave the country abroad it is a requirement by our national law that we report to our embassies or consulates this means it is a situation that is out Basata's spheres of jurisdiction," says Sarah.

But even then many in the corridors of power believe the new set of regulations is meat to streamline the activities in the arts sector, which is a step towards formalizing the multi-billion industry as opposed to what it is today.