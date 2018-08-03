Tanzania: Anneth Kushaba Hanging On to What She Believes in

Dar es Salaam — In 2010 Anneth Kushaba joined other East African budding artistes at what was probably one of the hottest reality TV shows on the continent the Tusker Project Fame Academy in Nairobi Kenya.

Alongside her were fellow Tanzanians Leah Moody and Peter Msechu who had made up the local quota, joining up with talents from Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya before the talent search show was expanded to include Burundi and South Sudan.

That year's edition was eventually won by Uganda's Elvis with huge competition coming from Tanzania's Peter Msechu after Anneth Kushaba and Leah Moody had taken an early bow.

Eight years after the TPF that could all look like a very long time as the talent search has since closed down due to the fact that many of the grandaunts barely made it in the music industry after their stint at the hugely popular show.

But all is not lost, Anneth now owns her own band which she has christened 'The Stars' with regular gigs at several corporate events in Dar es Salaam and beyond.

Speaking to the Beat this week she admits that fitting after TPF was not an easy task just like many of her compatriots have found it.

When I came back Skylighht Band enrolled my services as the lead singer at the band, it was a test of its own, I had to prove myself to a certain degree," she says.

She had to prove herself in a different way and out of her merger savings she managed to buy

equipment which later afforded her the opportunity to start up a band of her own called the Stars Band.

"The Stars Band is modelled around some of the things that I believed in as a young artiste with some of the brightest and young talents in almost all the departments of the band," she says.

In an era when most young musicians of the day would rather settled playbacks, Anneth says that the Stars Band is customer made to fit in what the clients want.

"This band is made up of 12 people right from the instrumentalists, vocalists to the dancers but this all depends on the type of audience that we are set to serve. This means that we have to be very dynamic," she says.

Apart from playing her own compositions such as 'Siku Nazo' she also plays cover compositions as requested by the clients or the audience of the day. But as Anneth speaks highly of her band these remains as very frustrating times for those in the dance music which faces very tough times especially with competition from Bongo Flava.

Most bands that were at the peak some five years ago have now become a thing of the past and those that have remained are struggling to fit in.

Most analysts have blamed them of failure to reinvent in the face of changing times that gripped the industry especially after 2010.

"The industry and especially Dance music is faced with so many challenges but that does not mean that we should bow out, we have to become creative so that we fit with the times which are constantly changing," she says.

For her, as a young woman the burden is even heavier given the fact that it is an industry that hardly accommodates female musicians with many opting to throw in the towel quite early.

Despite the glamour that secular music provides Anneth has decide to mix things up with her latest release Hallelujah being praised and slated in equal measures by his critics.

"There are some who understand that despite doing secular music I am just a human being who is just flesh and blood, therefore it is okay for me to glorify the Almighty for the gifts of life," she says.

According to her there is nothing wrong with being thankful because to her secular music is all about putting bread on the table whereas gospel music is about making peace with her maker.