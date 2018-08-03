Malawi: Netball Legend Laid to Rest

Blantyre — Say the words "Tower of Strength" in the netball world and one player completes that designation literally and figuratively, Emma Mzagada.

The netball legend was laid to rest yesterday at Chilomoni Cemetery in the commercial city Blantyre , following a service at the St James Catholic Parish.

The soft-spoken yet powerfully built Mzagada passed away on Monday at the age of 50 after a long illness.

The former national netballer has been bedridden at her house in Chilomoni Township for close to two years with a deep wound in her right-leg.

Family, friends, former teammates and Netball Association officials present and past all gathered to celebrate the life of Mzagada, who was looked on by many as a mother earning her the nicknamed "Ma", "Granny" and of course "Jay" in netball circles.

Her daughter, with the support of her friend at her side in the congregation, gave the eulogy, describing her mother as a "Tower of love, dedication, care, support and protection"

"She was the quintessential matriarch. She loved, nurtured, provided and sacrificed. Hospitality was just part of her character. Emma was always a great achiever. She excelled in whatever she set herself to do and this was particularly evident in her distinguished netball career."

A statement from the netball family concurred as they bade farewell to their former teammate and administrator including Caro Bapu, Khungekile Matiya,

Member of Parliament from the area and Jameson Ndalama from the Ministry of Sports, was also among the congregation.

Mzagada, who was inducted into the Netball Hall of Fame, was a member of the national team in many of the tournaments.

" Memories are still fresh of Emma's last-minute penalty shot against South Africa 19 years ago which was enough to qualify Malawi Queens for the 2000 Commonwealth Games," said Nam general secretary Carol Bapu as she encouraged all to applaud that achievement.

She also saluted Mzagada for diligently served the Malawi Queens as a top-notch shooter who won numerous individual awards, including the 'Netball Player of the Year' accolade on the MBC.

Malawi Queens senior player,Joana Kachilika also hailed Mzagada for her role in uplifting the game in the country.

"Corporal Mzagada as we knew her then, took her work seriously and her pride was eveident. She was a good listener and constantly motivated us to strive for excellence. She often reminded us that we were pioneers and as such must lay a good foundation."

Catholic priest who presided over the ceremony encouraged all gathered, which included representatives from a number of netball clubs -Kukoma Diamonds,Tigresses,Thunder Queens - to cherish her legacy.

A number of musical tributes were also given during the service as though Mzagada was speaking to the congregation saying: "I am alive in you. Live you life to the fullest."