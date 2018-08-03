Cameroon: Menchum Sports, Cultural Festival Kicks Off

The second edition of the sports bonanza will enter the fourth playing day this weekend in Yaounde.

The Sports Complex of the University of Yaounde 1 was the venue of the official launch of the second edition of the Menchum Sports and Cultural Festival recently. Organised by the elite of Menchum Division, the tournament brings together 12 teams representing the 12 subdivisions of the Menchum Division in the North West Region.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Michel Dissake Mbarga, Inspector General of Services at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education. The event was marked by an opening gala match between Menchum North and Menchum South.

The football tournament entered the fourth playing day last weekend. The last pool games will be played on Sunday, August 5, 2018. According to the official programme, the semifinal of the football match will take place at the Concorde Stadium of the University of Yaounde 1on August 12, 2018 and the final will take place at the Yaounde Military Stadium on August 19, 2018. The final will be presided over by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education.

In handball, the tournament is in its third playing day. The semifinal will take place at the Mateco Sports Complex in the University of Yaounde 1 on Sunday August 5, 2018. The final will take place at the Mateco Sports Complex on August 12, 2018.

The objective is to promote peace and Unity in Cameroon, strengthen solidarity and unity among the sons and daughters of Menchum and to promote the culture of the Menchum Division. The project is an initiative of Ndzo Celestin, State Inspector at the Supreme State Audit and elite of Menchum.

The winner will bag home a cash prize of FCFA 5 million and a special prize of the Head of State, Paul Biya, worth FCFA 1 million. The event also brought together several dance groups, dignitaries and barons of the Menchum culture.