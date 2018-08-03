Cameroon: Professor Rose Leke - Meet a 2018 Health "Brave Woman"

After 30 years in global health, she was once again honoured for her works to eradicate polio, improve malaria while empowering the next generation of women leaders in public health.

Emeritus Professor Rose Gana Fomban Leke from Cameroon is amongst the nine women who have been honoured with the 2018 Heroine of Health award, dedicated to women changing the face of healthcare in the world.

This was during the 71st World Health Assembly in Geneva, last May, when GE Healthcare and Women in Global Health-a movement that strives for greater gender equality in global health leadership joined forces to celebrate and honour nine women for their commitment and achievements in global health.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Cameroon's Minister of Public Health, André Mama Fouda and a delegation of health personnel from Cameroon.

According to GE Healthcare, "Heroines of Health" award seeks to highlight women's significant contribution to healthcare, as women continue to make up a comparatively small percentage of global health leadership, despite holding 70 percent of jobs in global healthcare.

It is reported that Ministries of Health, particularly in developing markets, are looking to improve both access to healthcare, maternal and infant health; and female leaders have been shown to be more likely to support the development of health facilities, antenatal care, and immunization programmes.

The award highlights the significant contribution women have on healthcare as it tells the story of Professor Rose Leke and others, who work tirelessly every day to improve global health with tremendous dedication and passion. Professor Rose Leke was amongst the over 100 women nominated for the award. She is amongst the three African ladies elected and honoured with the award.