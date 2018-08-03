3 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Firearms and Drugs Seized in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain

press release

Western Cape: On Thursday 2018-08-02 at about 12:00 Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention members were busy with crime prevention duties when they received information about suspects with drugs and guns at a house in Twickenham Street, Beacon Valley.

The members immediately went to the address and on arrival they saw two males who tried to flee when they saw the police. The suspects were apprehended and the premises were searched which led to the discovery of a 38 Special revolver, one silver 7.62 mm Tokarev pistol, one 9mm pistol, and a variety of ammunition.

Drugs comprising one gram tik, three full mandrax tablets, 10 half mandrax tablets, 96 units of heroin, two ecstasy tablets, six parcels dagga, 27 sachets of dagga, 43 dagga cigarettes and three 9mm magazines. The .38 Special firearm was tested was discovered to have been stolen in a Belhar case.

The suspects aged 47 and 34 years old are facing charges relating to possession of firearms, possession of ammunition and possession of drugs. They are expected to appear in Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday 2018-08-06.

Enquiries: Captain FC Van Wyk- 082 302 9906 wcmedia@saps.org.za

