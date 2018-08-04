Kenya: Gangster Granny Accomplice Charged With Kidnapping

A suspected accomplice of the Murang'a gangster granny has been charged in Kigumo court.

Mr Evans Adams Onderi was charged with three counts of demanding money with menaces and one count of kidnapping.

The suspect denied the charges and was freed on Sh100,000 bond and a surety of the same amount.

Police suspect Mr Onderi is part of a criminal network that included 80-year-old Wambui Muturi, who was gunned down alongside two others last month.

The elderly woman hit the headlines after she was killed by police during the rescue of a kidnap victim.

The woman was killed on July 19 as she tried to shield her accomplices, two of whom were armed and whom she helped escape.