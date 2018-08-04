Kenya: MPs Vow to Push for Arming of Chiefs With Guns to Fight Gangs

Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Security have vowed to push for the arming of chiefs with guns in order to stop criminals from terrorising people and also for their own safety.

Speaking Friday during the funeral of slain Kamakwa Location Chief Peter Kimiti in Nyeri County, the leaders said they will push to have the administrators armed for personal protection.

Their sentiments were also supported by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

VOID ATTACKS

This, they said, will be key in ensuring the safety of chiefs and avoid attacks similar to the one on the Kamakwa administrator who was brutally murdered at his home.

Chief Kimiti was shot dead last week by unknown gunmen in what is believed to have been in retaliation for reporting criminals to the police.

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange, who chairs the security committee, said that the team will continue pushing for chiefs to be armed as well as have their welfare improved.

"We will continue standing with our men and women in uniform and we will continue pushing to have them armed," Mr Koinange said.

His sentiments were echoed by MPs Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town) and Aduma Owuor (Nyakach).

"I support the idea that chiefs should be armed. An attack on a chief should be considered as an attack on the Office of the President. It cannot be taken lightly," Nyakach MP Aduma said.

COLLUSION WITH GANGSTERS

At the same time security officials were put on the spot for the crime surge in the area as locals accused police of colluding with gangsters.

As security bosses boasted arresting seven robbery suspects, five of whom are linked to the chief's murder, they were put to task to give progress on the investigations.

Governor Kahiga lamented that most cases usually collapse despite police making arrests and suspects end up being freed under unclear circumstances.

"Kimiti is not the first chief to be murdered in Nyeri. But these cases eventually collapse as you claim to deal with insecurity. We know some police officers are colluding with these gangsters and it has been reported but nobody does anything," Mr Kahiga said.

The leaders also called on police to stem crime in the area which has is now deep-rooted, with locals losing both lives and property.

This has been blamed partially on locals who have been sheltering and hiding criminals.