Kenya: MPs Should Not Get Away With Sugar Mess

The fresh controversy over a parliamentary report on the sugar import scandal compels us to revisit the matter which has refused to go away. Members of the two committees of the National Assembly that were investigating the scandal -- Trade and Agriculture -- are divided over the final report submitted to the House because the content has been doctored. This forced Speaker Justin Muturi to put on hold discussion of the report, directing the joint committee to revise and incorporate all the recommendations that had been culled out at the last minute.

Facts of the matter are follows. The joint-parliament committee had recommended that two Cabinet Secretaries, Henry Rotich (Treasury), Adan Mohamed (then at Industrialisation) as well as the then Agriculture CS Willy Bett be investigated about their role in sugar import scam and if found guilty, made to face the consequences. But apparently, this recommendation was pulled out to protect the ministers. This is outright mischief and deceit.

But it is hardly surprising. We have argued all along that the investigation was imperilled from the start. Vested interests have been working round the clock to influence the outcome because of its potential to destroy careers and trigger political backlash. When the first report was presented to the House a couple of days ago, Mr Muturi threw it out after MPs complained it had been shoddily done. Indeed, the undertone was that the poor investigations and outcomes were deliberate; they were intended to create the impression that something had been done to resolve the conundrum when in actual sense there was nothing substantive to write home about. Similar tricks have been applied in the past and gave shelter for suspected criminals to escape the dragnet.

The joint-chairpersons, Kanini Kega and Adan Ali must explain who altered the report and for what reason. And they must avoid simplistic explanations such as linking the machinations to the lawyer who drafted the report. It is unbelievable that a lawyer working under a committee could be as audacious as to change such a report. As we had observed before, the way the investigations were conducted were disastrous. Mr Kega was particularly on the spot over the way he handled the proceedings. For instance, he was cited for misleading everyone about the communication with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i over summons to appear before the committee. Eventually it transpired such were designs to delay concluding the report, for whatever reason.

We are heartened that Mr Muturi has directed amendment of the report to integrate all the recommendations. But that is not enough. We demand action on those behind doctoring of the report. Chairpersons Kega and Ali have to take responsibility. We must uphold the sanctity of Parliament.