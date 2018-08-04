Kenya: MPs Demand Answers As Students Who Beat Up Teachers Still Free

National Assembly's Education Committee has put on the spot Interior ministry officials over their failure to have students who attacked teachers at Chalbi High School in Marsabit County arrested.

The committee chairman Julius Melly says it is unfortunate that nine students are still free more than a month after assaulting six teachers.

"We should not allow students to attack teachers and those who do so should be dealt with accordingly," says Mr Melly.

Mr Melly says the students' parents should be should be arrested.

On Tuesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed condemned the parents action to shield the children from authorities, saying the government will go after them.

"It is sad that the parents are supporting the action of their children. If we do not get the students we will have them arrested," Ms Mohamed told the committee.

On Thursday, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) said it was concerned with attacks on teachers.

The commission said 14 tutors have been attacked by students across the country.

TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia said the teachers have been attacked by students in Marsabit, Migori and Makueni among others.

"We have to protect the teachers at all cost from attacks by students," said Ms Macharia, adding that those that have been attacked have been transferred to other stations.

Education Principal Secretary Bellio Kipsang said those who attack teachers will not be treated as students but criminals.

Ms Macharia said serious security challenges have been experienced in Mandera, Wajir, Lamu and Garissa counties.

"The emerging trend by terror groups to specifically attack non-local teachers has worsened the situation," said the TSC boss.

Ms Macharia said the commission is currently defending several court cases where teachers have filed constitutional petitions contesting either transfers or postinga to certain counties on security grounds.

"This has negatively affected teacher distribution as courts are persuaded to uphold the right to life over any other right," said Ms Macharia.

She said teachers have been attacked over perceived poor performance in Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Migori, West Pokot, Makueni, Bungoma and Baringo counties.