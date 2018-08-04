Namibia: No More Hiding for President On 77th Birthday

When President Hage Geingob turned 74, he 'fooled' everyone that he was actually '47', the head of state joked at his birthday celebrations at Swakopmund today.

And so it was the following year, when he turned 75, he said he was actually '57', he jested. Then he 'turned 67'. But this year around, having turned 77 years today (3 August), Geingob has run out of options to switch numbers to be younger - 77 stays 77.

"Well, one of my sons did make a way. He told me 77 is two sevens, which makes me 27!" he quipped to the delight of a hall filled with over 300 senior citizens from all over the Erongo region.

Geingob celebrated his 77th birthday at the Modesa multi-purpose centre at Swakopmund today, and he did so with senior citizens only - spoiling them with a scrumptious lunch and birthday cake.

First Lady Monica Geingos said her husband wanted to keep with his 'family' - the senior citizens of Erongo.