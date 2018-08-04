3 August 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: No More Hiding for President On 77th Birthday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Namibian
President Hage Geingob.
By Adam Hartman

When President Hage Geingob turned 74, he 'fooled' everyone that he was actually '47', the head of state joked at his birthday celebrations at Swakopmund today.

And so it was the following year, when he turned 75, he said he was actually '57', he jested. Then he 'turned 67'. But this year around, having turned 77 years today (3 August), Geingob has run out of options to switch numbers to be younger - 77 stays 77.

"Well, one of my sons did make a way. He told me 77 is two sevens, which makes me 27!" he quipped to the delight of a hall filled with over 300 senior citizens from all over the Erongo region.

Geingob celebrated his 77th birthday at the Modesa multi-purpose centre at Swakopmund today, and he did so with senior citizens only - spoiling them with a scrumptious lunch and birthday cake.

First Lady Monica Geingos said her husband wanted to keep with his 'family' - the senior citizens of Erongo.

Namibia

SME Sector Will Benefit From the Afcfta - Meyer

NAMIBIA's small and medium enterprises sector will gain easier access to bigger foreign markets for goods and services… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.