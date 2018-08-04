3 August 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Gushes Over New Born On Instagram

Photo: Ahmed Musa/Instagram
Ahmed Musa gushes over newborn.
By Urenna Ukiwe

There is a profound feeling of love, fulfilment and joy when a parent welcomes a child into the world. Some parents say that the feeling is indescribable, better experienced than expressed in words.

Ahmed Musa has welcomed a baby boy and through Instagram expressed his joy as a proud father. On Instagram, he posts the announcement adding, "I would like to announce to you all that moments ago Allah blessed me with a beautiful baby boy! Words cannot describe this feeling!"

I would like to announce to you all that moments ago Allah blessed me with a beautiful baby boy! Words cannot describe this feeling! 🙏 👶

Football fans will always remember his performance during the Brazil 2014 world cup match between Nigeria and Argentina. Although Nigeria was defeated, his goals will not be easily forgotten.

His goals was nominated for goal of the tournament in Russia 2018 but emerged eigth.

