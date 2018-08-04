3 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Health Minister Calms Down Public As Ebola Resurfaces in Congo

Dar es Salaam — Four people have tested positive for Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo just days after another outbreak that killed 33 people in the northwest was declared over, the DRC health ministry said on Wednesday, August 01.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ms Mwalimu said the government would continue educating the public on Ebola and how to prevent the disease. But, she added, more efforts would be on ensuring health authorities at the border posts are secured with medical equipment to prevent the disease.

She said an emergency response team has been trained and is ready to intervene in any possible emergency. So far, she added, protective gears and testing equipment have been supplied in 8 regions, including Dar es Salaam, Songwe, Rukwa, Katavi, Kigoma and Kagera.

"We have instructed the Medical Stores Department to supply medical equipment at border posts, 'she added.

On Thursday, August 2, a team of 12 experts from Congo's health ministry arrived in Beni to set up a mobile lab, reports from DRC say.

The World Health Organization has started moving staff and supplies to the area, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a report posted on www.who.int

