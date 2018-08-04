South Africa Reacts to Convicted Rapist Brickz's Name in Kwaito Awards Lineup

The #NotInMyNameSA movement is disappointed that convicted rapist Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu is to perform at the Mzansi Kwaito & House Music Awards at Soweto Theatre on Friday night.

"A convicted criminal should not be allowed to perform at public events, especially a rapist. He violated a woman. How could they give him a platform during Women's Month? Do they care about profit more than women?" #NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango told News24.

#NotInMyNameSA is not alone as South Africans across the board continue to speak out against the decision by Mzansi Kwaito & House Music Awards promoters to include Brickz in their line up.

National Assembly member Tim Brauteseth hit out at the organisers of the event on Twitter.

So Kwaito star Brickz will perform at a MKHMA event tonight despite being a convicted rapist. Event organiser Perfecta Khumalo reckons that's ok because Brickz "owes" MKHMA?Profit before ethics? In Womens month? Two days after the #TotalShutdown marches? What's your take?

-- Tim Brauteseth (@brauteseth_tim) August 3, 2018

Radio presenter Gugulethu Mhlungu wrote on the social media platform that the promoters' defence that Brickz hadn't killed anyone spoke volumes.

Their defense is that Brickz- who raped a child in his care- "didn't kill anyone" and honestly that tells you everything about how sexual violence is not considered a grievous crime. https://t.co/zQYKoL3cg2

-- Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) August 3, 2018

Awards CEO Perfecta Khumalo's comments on eNCA regarding the planned performance also angered journalist Andisiwe Makinana.

Perfecta: I am not just an ordinary woman. I am a woman of God, I believe people should be given a second chance. Hence I don't want to judge him. ??????

-- Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) August 3, 2018

The Department of Correctional Services told News24 that it still needed to verify with Brickz's parole officer regarding his bail conditions and whether he was allowed to perform.

"It is highly unlikely that he would go and perform without authorisation, but I still need to verify this," department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Friday morning.

Joburg City Theatre declined to comment, saying it offered the venue on a rental basis and was not responsible for the Mzansi Kwaito & House Music Awards lineup.

