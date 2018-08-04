3 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Bahati Is Being Bashed for This Picture

By Sylvania Ambani

Gospel singer Bahati has found himself on the receiving end of vicious comments from the online community for his way of dressing.

This after Bahati shared a picture of himself and his wife Diana Marua. In the photo Diana is dressed in a short green dress while Bahati, in a white trouser and white shirt, is standing behind her while clutching her hips.

Although the two painted a picture of a beautiful couple, fans were not happy with Bahati's dressing.

What seemed to bother the Barua hit maker's fans was where he choose to strap the trouser he was wearing.

Trousers are conventionally strapped with a belt on the waist. However, Bahati chose to strap his lower than the waist as it is mostly done by young people who sag their trousers.

Bae You're Cooler than Dem, My Girl You're Badder than Dem 😍😍😍 @Diana_Marua #BEINGBAHATI ❤

A post shared by Bahati (@bahatikenya) on Aug 2, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

This is what his fans had to say.

Nduts said, "Bahati struggling with height hapo."

Ndinda Winnie wrote, "Hapo mahali unafungia belt ya trouser haki... Mmmmmn bad... . Ur a public figure please."

Aukobenter commented, "Utaacha kusag lini."

Johnie teargas said, "Grow up bahati... unavaa trouser kama kipii."

Phyllphyll23 remarked, "Sasa si Uanze kuvaa trao kama mzazi aye."

Lyne Njoroge wrote, "Siku yenye utaacha kusag do utakua wamaana."

Domi Obi said, "Wanasema kila nyani na starehe zake bt your swag na vile unavaa bro irekebishe kiasi. Otherwise, God bless your union you two."

