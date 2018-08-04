Kenya: Why Betty Kyallo Wants Prezzo On Her Last Show

News anchor Betty Kyallo says she'd be happy to host controversial Kenyan rapper CMB Prezzo on her very last news bulletin on KTN tonight.

This comes shortly after Betty confirmed that she is indeed leaving the TV station with her final appearance on the 'Friday Briefing' being tonight.

Several of her fans have since reacted to the news by wishing her well in her new journey.

Among those who shared their best wishes to Betty is her own sister, Mercy, who posted a picture of the two of them together in which she singled out the one occasion Betty hosted Prezzo in the studio as her best memory.

"What a sweet bubbly, humble, energetic but sometimes stubborn & annoying soul you are. Preparing to watch the last Friday Briefing tonight. My best one was when Prezzo was the guest anchor. Live TV can be hilarious! Anyway to new beginnings," Mercy captioned her post on Instagram.

To this Betty promptly responded: "Ati ya Prezzo? Kwanza he should come for this last one, we bury the beef."

Dennis Okari blasts Prezzo for 'misbehaving' on his wife's show

The beef that Betty is referring to is an incident back in January 2016, when Prezzo generated a massive storm for his inappropriate behaviour when he appeared as a guest on Betty's live news bulletin.

In that particularly awkward incident, the entertainer, who seemed inebriated, could hardly answer questions straight and kept on slurring his answers. At some point, the news anchor was forced to seek for help from her director.

The backlash on Prezzo was immediate as viewers harshly criticized him for his poor showing on set.

Even Betty's now estranged husband, Dennis Okari, who is also a news anchor, called out Prezzo for his behaviour saying he "doesn't deserve that stage."

And as the critics relentlessly bashed Prezzo, his mum was forced to apologize to Betty for the awkward situation on behalf of her son.

Now Betty wants Prezzo on her show for one last time. Whether or not he will indeed show up is something Betty's fans can't wait to see.