3 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawian Musician Claims U.S. Trap Artist 'Future' Is His Half Brother, Calls for DNA Test

By Mpho Musowa

Malawian music artist, Black Minded Rose, currently residing in Denmark claims USA popular trap artist Future is his half brother and has boldly asked for a DNA test.

Black Mindens Rose has taken a further step of going on social media and calling media houses requesting the USA based artist "Future" to send his DNA to verify he is indeed the half brother.

According to Black minded rose "When my mother was pregnant, my biological dad fled to the US in 1983 where he made Future's mother pregnant."

He says that his biological father originates from Chemusa and says he is calling on Future to visit home sometimes."

To validate his claims, Future's alleged half brother, says "At the age of 9, i moved me to Denmark"

Black Minded Rose whose real name is Alex Kalichelo plans to visit Malawi this september and is calling for his half brother 'Future' to join him on the journey back home.

Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, known professionally as Future, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

