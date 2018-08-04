4 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Government Maps Out New Drive to Promote Tourism, Culture

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The government has established an initiative dubbed "Tanzania Unforgettable" with a view to promoting country's tourist attractions.

Addressing stakeholders at meeting, which was live broadcast via local TV stations, held in Arusha yesterday, Natural Resources and Tourism Minister Hamisi Kigwangalla said the initiative would be launched in Dodoma in the near future.

According to him, President John Magufuli is expected to grace the ceremony.

"Tanzania has huge tourist potential. Its tourist attractions can earn the country foreign currency. Doubling of efforts is crucial to promote tourism in efforts to attract both domestic and foreign visitors," he said.

He further asserted that the government was determined to transform the tourism sector and ensure it contributes more revenue to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Commenting on the newly established initiative, Dr Kigwangalla further said his office, through the initiative has organised countrywide weekly and monthly concerts in efforts to promote tourism of all kinds including culture tourism.

"It is everyone's obligation to promote and advertise tourist attractions," he said.

He asserted that the concerts will also be attended by Tanzanian musicians who will entertain the audience, expressing optimism that the move will enable the government to collect sufficient revenues.

Also, Dr Kigwangalla revealed that he was also planning to appoint more tourism ambassadors to promote the newly established tourism initiative in several parts of the country.

The live broadcast meeting attracted the participation of several stakeholders from both public and private sectors.

Tanzania ranks second globally in quality and quantity of tourist attractions.

Read the original article on Citizen.

