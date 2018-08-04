Uganda: Winnie Kiiza Dropped As Leader of Opposition

Photo: Observer

Winnie Kiiza

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat has dropped Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kiiza as leader of opposition in parliament.

Gulu Woman MP Betty Aol Ochan replaces Kiiza who was dropped after two years of serving in the position. In the same reshuffle, Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa replaces Abdu Katuntu as the new chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) while Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante is the new Cosase vice chairperson, replacing Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among.

Amuriat maintained Kiira municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda as the opposition whip in parliament. He will be deputised by Bukonzo East MP Harold Tonny Muhindo who takes over a post hitherto held by Rukungiri municipality MP Roland Mugume Kaginda who has been nominated as a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Oboi also named Francis Mwijukye as a parliament commissioner, dropping Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal and nominated Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze as a representative at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Busongora North MP William Nzoghu as a Pan African Parliament (PAP) representative while Mbale Municipality MP Jack Wamai Wamanga is sent to represent FDC at the African Caribbean and Pacific Parliament (ACP).

Further, Amuriat appointed Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi as the new chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Chwa West MP Okin P.P Ojara as his deputy.

These now replace Soroti Woman MP Angelline Osegge and Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga who have been serving as PAC chairperson and vice chairperson respectively.

Agago Woman MP Franca Judith Akello is appointed new chairperson of the Local Government Accounts Committee replacing Aswa County MP Ronald Reagan Okumu. She will be deputized By Kilak County MP Gilbert Olanya, who is replacing Chwa West MP Okin P.P Ojara.

Obongi County MP Hassan Kaps Fungaroo is maintained as chairperson of the Government Assurance Committee deputized by Nakawa county MP Michael Kabaziguruka who is replacing Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala.

Addressing journalists at the FDC party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Oboi said that the changes should not be treated as political persecution for those who did not support his party presidency against Gen Mugisha Muntu but for the wellbeing of the party and the wellbeing of their struggle to rid the country of the dictatorship that continues to torment Ugandans.

He also said the reshuffle is not a reaction to the party's dismal performance in the recent municipal elections.